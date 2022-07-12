Advertisement

Buffalo grocery store that was site of mass shooting to reopen this week

Crime scene tape blocks off the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York after a gunman killed...
Crime scene tape blocks off the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York after a gunman killed 10 people inside.(WKBW via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) – The grocery store in Buffalo where 10 people died in a mass shooting on May 14 is set to reopen this week.

Tops Friendly Markets will officially reopen to the public Friday.

The reopening comes two months after an 18-year-old gunman carried out what authorities say was a racially motivated attack against Black people.

The suspect is facing numerous charges, including murder and attempted murder as a hate crime.

Thursday marks the two-month anniversary of the mass shooting. A memorial service will be held that day to remember the victims and employees affected by the tragedy.

