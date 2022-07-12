Advertisement

Faroe Islands introduces new rules for annual dolphin hunt

Faroe Islands set a quota of 500 dolphins to be killed in controversial annual traditional hunt.
Faroe Islands set a quota of 500 dolphins to be killed in controversial annual traditional hunt.(NASA)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The government of the Faroe Islands is setting a limit of 500 dolphins for the island’s annual traditional hunt.

The yearly whale cull is a traditional practice dating back to the first settlement of the islands by Vikings in 800 CE.

Animal rights organizations have condemned the annual cull.

Last year, some 1,400 Atlantic white-sided dolphins were corralled by jet skis and speed boats before being forced into shallow waters, where they beached, the conservation group Sea Shepherd said.

The government released a statement on the September 2021 hunt after announcing its decision Sunday.

“It has been acknowledged that aspects of that catch were not satisfactory, in particular the unusually large number of dolphins killed,” the statement reads.

Faroe Island officials said the meat provides food for the local community.

The Faroe Islands are made up of 18 islands halfway between Iceland and Scotland in the Atlantic Ocean. They are a territory of Denmark.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landon was also known as Waldy.
Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Buckingham County
From June's full moon on June 14th
Largest supermoon of 2022 this week
The new case is an adult male resident of the northwestern region of Virginia. The patient is...
Virginia reports additional presumed monkeypox case in Northwestern Virginia
According to court documents, Jilliyn Rae-Anne Monger, an employee of the Elkton Area Community...
Elkton Vice Mayor’s hearing scheduled
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship

Latest News

FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Video from school hall outside Uvalde massacre to be shown
FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Jan. 6 panel says hearing to probe Trump’s ‘siren call’ to extremists
Organ remains incarcerated and is scheduled to be sentenced on October 26, 2022.
Harrisonburg Fire Marshal’s Office closes arson case
The U.S. carried out the strike outside Jindaris, a town in northwest Syria close to the...
Pentagon: US killed ISIS leader in Syria in drone strike