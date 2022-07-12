Harrisonburg Fire Marshal’s Office closes arson case

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office has successfully completed an investigation leading to a felony conviction for arson.

On June 14, 2022, after a criminal trial held in Harrisonburg, 36-year-old Marlon A. Organ, Jr. of Broadway was convicted of a 4th-degree felony under section 18.2-77 of the Virginia Code.

On April 18, 2021, Harrisonburg Fire Department units were dispatched to the 2400 block of Silverbell Drive in the city for a reported structure fire.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a fire inside a ground-level apartment that had been contained by a fire sprinkler system. Total damage estimates were set at $28,000.

Evidence gathered at the scene led investigators to determine that the fire had been intentionally set and a suspect was identified. On April 20, Organ was charged with felony arson.

“We genuinely appreciate the partnership with the Commonwealth’s Attorney, whose office spearheaded the prosecution,” Deputy Fire Marshal Mike Armstrong said. “This conviction should reinforce the seriousness that this office and the Commonwealth Attorney take in pursuing those who would place lives in jeopardy using fire.”

“The HFD FM Office, and in particular Deputy Fire Marshal Armstrong, did a tremendous job of developing a compelling case against an individual who has been held to account for his actions,” Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said. “Using fire as a weapon risks lives and property and has no place in our community. This case also highlights the critical importance of residential sprinklers, which in this case contained the fire until firefighters could arrive.”

Organ remains incarcerated and is scheduled to be sentenced on October 26, 2022.

