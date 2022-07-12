Advertisement

Inclusive fall sports league launches in the Valley

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local athletes with disabilities are now able to play baseball year-round thanks to an impactful partnership in the Valley.

Harrisonburg Little League Association (HLLA) has teamed up with Empowerment3, an organization supporting underserved populations. This year, the spring and summer baseball programs have expanded to include an inaugural fall league.

While growing up with cerebral palsy, Empowerment3 Executive Director Tom Moran did not have access to inclusive athletic opportunities.

“There was a Little League program in my hometown, but I was not allowed to play because my canes were considered a weapon,” said Moran.

Now, Moran works to make the playing field a welcoming environment for athletes of all abilities. Empowerment3 partners each athlete with a college student to ensure safety and support on the diamond.

The program hopes to offer two separate leagues, one for children over the age of five and another for adult athletes.

“Knowing that we get to create this opportunity means a great deal to me,” said Moran. “Come out and allow us to show you abilities that you have... that maybe you never realized.”

The fee is $25 per person and scholarships are available upon request. More information on Empowerment3 can be found here and interested individuals can sign up for fall baseball here.

