Increase in short term rentals changing Massanutten housing market

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Around the Valley, more and more people are operating Airbnbs and other short-term rentals. In Massanutten, the number has more than doubled over the last three years. The rise of short-term rentals is yet another wrinkle in a local housing market starved for inventory.

“This whole phenomenon has certainly rocked Massanutten. Privately-owned vacation rentals there were around 210 in 2019 and now there are 450 operating today,” said Zach Koops, a realtor at Kline May Realty in Harrisonburg.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of short-term rentals has skyrocketed. In Massanutten, new homes that are built are often purchased for this sole purpose.

“Those are generally turned over to the market place and investors certainly try and come to snatch those up. So it is becoming more difficult for folks who want to be an owner-occupant and live in Massanutten to actually be able to compete,” said Koops.

The increase in homes being used for private short-term rentals in Massanutten has raised prices in the area in what was already a strong seller’s market.

“Over the last 12 months, housing inventory has decreased by about 30% in Massanutten alone and the number of sales decreased as well, almost 13%. But prices have increased substantially, about 15% in that same period of time,” said Koops.

Mattias Clymer is a Realtor at Funkhouser Real Estate Group and the President of the Harrisonburg Rockingham Board of Realtors. He said that because of the increased interest in Airbnbs during the pandemic, Massanutten went from one of the slowest submarkets within the Harrisonburg-Rockingham area to one of the hottest.

“A first-time homebuyer going into a bidding war in Massanutten would probably not be able to compete. There are lots of people paying not only above the asking price but being willing to pay above the appraised value. Waiving home inspections is common on a popular place that would Airbnb well,” said Clymer.

While Massanutten has been the epicenter for short-term rental growth in the area, there has also been an increase in the rentals across the rest of Rockingham County.

County Economic Development and Tourism Coordinator Josh Gooden said that there are around 310 total short-term rentals in the county outside of Massanutten, and since COVID they have helped boost local tourism.

“After chatting with some of the owners of the buildings or homes throughout the county they see a fairly steady number of visitors coming in and staying with them and exploring the area,” said Gooden.

Gooden said that while many of the county’s Airbnbs are houses or apartments, some people have made Airbnbs out of old buildings that had been used for other things.

Gooden said many people were drawn to the Shenandoah Valley during the pandemic because of its many outdoor attractions. He said the growth of short-term rentals has been a major positive from a tourism standpoint.

“It’s bringing in additional visitors that are supporting our local businesses, shopping at our local shops, and going out to eat in our restaurants,” he said.

In Harrisonburg, there has been a smaller increase in the number of short-term rentals. The city has taken steps to make sure these won’t take inventory away from a local housing market that desperately needs it.

“Harrisonburg currently has a regulation that if it’s not your primary residency you can’t Airbnb it. So Harrisonburg has a few Airbnbs but those are all supposed to be the owner’s primary residency,” said Mattias Clymer.

While the local housing demand remains high due to the lack of inventory, Koops said that the FED increasing interest rates last month should bring some normalcy to the market.

“As rates increase I think you’ll see balance in the marketplace. What I mean by that is homes may sit on the market a little bit longer and that inventory or that month’s supply will start to creep up a little bit however I don’t think values are going to decrease,” said Koops.

