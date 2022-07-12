Advertisement

JMU NASA Student Launch Team prepares for national competition

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison University NASA Student Launch Team is preparing to compete in a national event.

The Dukes will be working together during the NASA Student Launch Initiative Competition, an annual challenge that introduces students to high-powered rocketry. To enter the contest, each team must submit a proposal along with several scientific reviews.

Next, each rocketry team is challenged to design, build, and launch a rocket with the desired payload up to a mile into the sky. The Dukes will be launching their rocket at the NASA Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama.

These students are driven by a shared passion for space, a concept that has united them in the classroom and beyond.

“There are few things that bring humanity together, that make everyone pause for a moment,” said Matthew Caulfield, the JMU NASA Student Launch project manager. “With rocket launches, everyone sits in awe, watching as the rocket goes up into the sky.”

The Dukes are looking to raise $10,000 to cover travel and competition expenses. Additional information about the project, including a link to donate, can be found here.

