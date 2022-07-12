JMU supports aspiring teachers through accelerated program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In the midst of a teacher shortage in Virginia, James Madison University has created an accelerated program to help people launch their careers in the education world.

The JMU College of Education is the second-largest public institution serving future teachers in Virginia. This accelerated curriculum is part of the JMU Secondary Education Post-Baccalaureate Program.

Aspiring teachers take a three-semester graduate program that involves fieldwork in local schools.

Many program supervisors are retired teachers who help future educators establish meaningful connections with their students in the classroom and beyond.

“We help these aspiring teachers fill the gap in schools,” said Dr. Katie Dredger, who is the JMU department head of middle, secondary, and math education. “We help them teach in an effective and sustainable way.”

Many participants pursue education as a second career path and a number of graduates have already joined local classrooms in the Valley.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.