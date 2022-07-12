Advertisement

JMU supports aspiring teachers through accelerated program

JMU supports aspiring teachers through accelerated program
JMU supports aspiring teachers through accelerated program(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In the midst of a teacher shortage in Virginia, James Madison University has created an accelerated program to help people launch their careers in the education world.

The JMU College of Education is the second-largest public institution serving future teachers in Virginia. This accelerated curriculum is part of the JMU Secondary Education Post-Baccalaureate Program.

Aspiring teachers take a three-semester graduate program that involves fieldwork in local schools.

Many program supervisors are retired teachers who help future educators establish meaningful connections with their students in the classroom and beyond.

“We help these aspiring teachers fill the gap in schools,” said Dr. Katie Dredger, who is the JMU department head of middle, secondary, and math education. “We help them teach in an effective and sustainable way.”

Many participants pursue education as a second career path and a number of graduates have already joined local classrooms in the Valley.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Elkton are investigating an armed robbery at the Subway location along Stuart Avenue.
Armed robbery at Elkton Subway location
Landon was also known as Waldy.
Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Buckingham County
Former WDBJ7 Anchor Dies
WDBJ7 mourns passing of former anchor
From June's full moon on June 14th
Largest supermoon of 2022 this week
stock
Former factory being re-purposed into Waynesboro coffee roastery

Latest News

State of JMU: Football (2022)
State of JMU: Football (2022)
Spotted lanternflies could impact Valley vineyards - clipped version
Spotted lanternflies could impact Valley vineyards - clipped version
JMU freezing in-state tuition rate
JMU freezing in-state tuition rate
Chicken owners worried for their feathered friends’ futures
Chicken owners worried for their feathered friends’ futures