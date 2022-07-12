Advertisement

MRL sees summer reading participants double in 2022

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “It’s not just children it’s readers of all ages. So families reading to their babies all the way up to senior citizens we have over 4,200 people reading alongside us this summer, tracking their reading, logging it, and coming to events,” MRL Director of Advancement Mary Golden Hughes said.

In 2022, the Massanutten Regional Library’s summer reading program is back to its pre-pandemic numbers, doubling last year’s total with 4,200 readers this summer. The program is offered at its seven locations throughout the Valley, and a portion of the program has been geared toward enrichment through cultural and community events.

One of those events taking place this week, called Didgeridoo Down Under, is a concert event showcasing Australian music, comedy, and storytelling by performer Raihan Alam.

“We’re not just a place filled with books, we’re a place for learning for informing for helping people find new information, to learning more about themselves or other parts of the world. So we like to be sort of the entry point, the portal to everything you’ve ever wanted to learn or are curious about,” Hughes said.

The six concerts take place at different locations throughout the week, and you can take a look at the list below to find the one nearest you.

  • July 13, 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. | MRL Grottoes Branch Library | Elkton Area Community Center
  • July 14, 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. | North River Library in Bridgewater | Page Public Library
  • July 15, 10:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. | Heritage Park Broadway | Valley Mall Harrisonburg

