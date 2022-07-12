Ouderkirk transferring to Penn State
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former Spotswood High School baseball standout Daniel Ouderkirk is headed to Penn State.
Ouderkirk, a six-foot-nine right-handed pitcher, announced on Twitter Tuesday that he is transferring to PSU after spending four seasons at West Virginia University:
Due to injury and the COVID-19 pandemic, Ouderkirk did not pitch for WVU during the 2019 & 2020 seasons. He appeared in 23 games across the 2021 and 2022 seasons, posting a 7.56 ERA and striking out 38 batters across 25 innings. Ouderkirk is in his second summer as a member of the Strasburg Express of the Valley Baseball League.
Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.