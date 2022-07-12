Advertisement

Ouderkirk transferring to Penn State

Former Spotswood High School baseball standout Daniel Ouderkirk is headed to Penn State.
Former Spotswood High School baseball standout Daniel Ouderkirk is headed to Penn State.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former Spotswood High School baseball standout Daniel Ouderkirk is headed to Penn State.

Ouderkirk, a six-foot-nine right-handed pitcher, announced on Twitter Tuesday that he is transferring to PSU after spending four seasons at West Virginia University:

Due to injury and the COVID-19 pandemic, Ouderkirk did not pitch for WVU during the 2019 & 2020 seasons. He appeared in 23 games across the 2021 and 2022 seasons, posting a 7.56 ERA and striking out 38 batters across 25 innings. Ouderkirk is in his second summer as a member of the Strasburg Express of the Valley Baseball League.

