Outages reported in Shenandoah County amid storm

(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Dominion Energy is reporting outages for the Shenandoah County area due to Tuesday’s storm.

Here’s a look at current outages:

Shenandoah County: 1,631

To report an outage in your area, click here.

Remember to only send us images when it is safe to do so. Please include the location, a street or cross street. We send all of these reports to the National Weather Service. Send us your photos of storm damage here.

