Outages reported in Shenandoah County amid storm
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Dominion Energy is reporting outages for the Shenandoah County area due to Tuesday’s storm.
Here’s a look at current outages:
Shenandoah County: 1,631
To report an outage in your area, click here.
Remember to only send us images when it is safe to do so. Please include the location, a street or cross street. We send all of these reports to the National Weather Service. Send us your photos of storm damage here.
