Paul Rudd FaceTimed 12-year-old when classmates refuse to sign his yearbook

Actor Paul Rudd followed the call up with a signed Ant-Man helmet and a handwritten note.
Actor Paul Rudd followed the call up with a signed Ant-Man helmet and a handwritten note.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(CNN) - A young boy who was being alienated at his middle school in Colorado was treated to a FaceTime call with actor Paul Rudd.

Brody Riddler, 12, made headlines in his hometown of Westminster after his mother revealed on Facebook that his classmates refused to sign his yearbook.

As it turns out, Brody’s favorite superhero is Ant-Man, which is played by Rudd in the Avengers franchise.

When Rudd heard the boy’s story, he reached out to the family and arranged a FaceTime call.

Rudd followed the call up with a signed Ant-Man helmet and a handwritten note, which Brody’s mom posted to social media.

