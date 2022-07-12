Political analyst offers insight on upcoming elections

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - As 2022 elections draw closer, some are turning their attention to the presidential race in 2024.

Political scientists say it’s far too early to draw many conclusions. JMU political science professor Dr. Bob Roberts said there are too many changing factors to evaluate the race with much certainty.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade, inflation, gas prices and the pandemic will continue to evolve and influence upcoming elections. In 2022, Roberts expects Republicans to come out on top.

“This is a midterm election after a new president. If you really go back to Ronald Reagan or earlier, Jimmy Carter, the president in office normally does not do very well,” he said.

However, he said the Senate will likely still lean liberal.

“If they do lose the Senate, they’re not going to lose the Senate by enough of a majority to really permit Republicans to push anything through the Senate,” he said.

For many in the Valley and surrounding areas, the 2022 election will be a boring race.

“There are only three congressional seats that are really competitive. The 6th District is not one of them. The 5th District, which is across the mountain, isn’t competitive,” he said.

If someone isn’t excited about a candidate or certain race, they’re unlikely to vote.

“We always look at the numbers - who’s more excited to vote, Republicans or Democrats? The numbers of Democrats, those numbers are going up. The Republican aren’t going up because they’re pretty maxed out,” he said.

Roberts said the overturning of Roe v. Wade will likely persuade some people to vote.

“The nature of politics has changed so dramatically that your civil rights and what I call your ‘lifestyle rights’ are going to be so much dependent on your state, governor and legislatures,” he said.

With that, he said House and Senate candidates will spend big for the 2023 election.

“You’re going to see Senate races in Virginia with maybe $5 million, $6 million being spent. House of Delegates races, multiple million dollars being spent. That money is coming in from all over the country.”

For information on how to register to vote in the Commonwealth, click here.

