Proposed Page County solar development remains in flux

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - In Page County, a major solar facility proposal remains in flux. The proposed Cape Solar development would be built along Route 340 north of Luray and total 559 acres. It would be capable of generating up to 100 megawatts of power.

The application for the project was submitted over a year ago but now a resolution could be on the horizon after the county passed its first solar ordinance on June 28.

“The solar ordinance is finally in place. It took several years, it’s well reasoned, well-thought-out. It passed unanimously at the planning commission and board of supervisors levels,” said Chris Anderson, Page & Warren County coordinator for Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley.

The county’s solar ordinance sets guidelines for solar developments in Page County and will provide a blueprint for whether or not the Board of Supervisors will approve the project.

“It does not fit in with the parameters that are entailed in the solar ordinance as far as size and siting and the impacts from Shenandoah National Park,” said Anderson.

Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley is a nonprofit focused on environmental conservation and the preservation of rural areas across the Valley. It has been monitoring the Cape Solar proposal and said that people in the county have been voicing concerns about the project.

“There have been concerns about both size and the location. In addition concerns about the prime farmland, the beautiful soils on this actual farm,” said Anderson.

Anderson said that Page County’s two biggest industries are agriculture and tourism so making sure solar developments don’t interfere with them is a priority for the county.

The Page County planning commission unanimously recommended the denial of the Cape Solar project in March. The Board of Supervisors has not yet set a date to vote on it.

