State of JMU: Women’s Basketball

Our annual State of JMU series takes a look at the James Madison women’s basketball program.
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our annual State of JMU series takes a look at the James Madison women’s basketball program.

JMU is working to rebound from a losing record last season, the first for the program since the 2003-2004 campaign. The Dukes posted a 14-15 overall mark during the 2021-2022 season.

Despite a disappointing record last season, there is stability within the program. Head coach Sean O’Regan recently signed a contract extension through the 2024-2025 season. He has posted a 105-62 overall record during six seasons at the helm, but the Dukes have failed to make the NCAA Tournament since the 2015-2016 campaign.

“There are some really good student-athletes in the Sun Belt,” said JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne. “I know Coach (O’Regan) is working hard on that fact. Every time I am in the office, they are up there going a million miles an hour to expect it...because it’s going to be on top of us before we know it.”

Bourne continued: “We’re optimistic about women’s basketball and what it can do in the Sun Belt...but I do feel like they can be competitive and compete in the top part of that league.”

The Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball schedule is set to be released Wednesday afternoon.

