Sun Belt Conference Preview: Coastal Carolina

By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our series taking a look at programs in the new-look Sun Belt Conference focuses on Coastal Carolina.

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck talks with Gabe McDonald, who formerly served as the sports director for WMBF in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

James Madison has joined the Sun Belt Conference ahead of the 2022-2023 academic year.

