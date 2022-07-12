Thornrose Cemetery in Staunton continues cleanup after Wednesday’s storm

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Last week’s storms in the Augusta County area brought strong winds and downed trees, leaving many still cleaning up this week.

Thornrose Cemetery is one of those places, still cleaning up trees and debris.

“We got a call that the storm had hit and we had a lot of damage. It was... overwhelming,” said Suzanne Berry, the Superintendent of Thornrose.

Stones were overturned, and vases and flowers were misplaced when Wednesday’s storm rolled through Staunton.

“In my tenure here, I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Berry.

The storm hit so hard, Berry had to close the gates.

“It was too dangerous for people to be in here, and we just felt like we needed to get cleaned up before we let anyone in. At one time there was two cranes, I don’t know, ten trucks in here at one time, just trying to get our roads open,” she said.

Still, everywhere you look, Berry said there’s something out of place.

“We still have trees that are down and we still have a lot of damages, but we will get that taken care of in short order,” she said.

Clean-up continues, but now the cemetery is open. Berry will continue communicating with clean-up crews and insurance companies to figure out what to do next.

“Our focus right now is making sure folks can get in and out safely and we can still have our services as scheduled.”

To learn more about Thornrose, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.