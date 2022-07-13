Advertisement

1-year-old shot in New Orleans

A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon at a Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.
A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon at a Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A 1-year-old child was shot and critically injured Tuesday afternoon at a Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.

Police said the child, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken to a hospital for emergency treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg.

The child was wounded at about 3:50 p.m., and five hours later was said by police to be in critical but stable condition.

Police said the gun was recovered at the scene, and that “all individuals involved in the incident have been detained for questioning.”

A man and a woman were seen being handcuffed and placed in a police car about an hour after the shooting.

Police said they don’t believe the shooting was a random violent act.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Organ remains incarcerated and is scheduled to be sentenced on October 26, 2022.
Harrisonburg Fire Marshal’s Office closes arson case
From June's full moon on June 14th
Largest supermoon of 2022 this week
Outages reported in with severe storms Tuesday
One Shenandoah County family is displaced from their home after the storms caused a tree to...
Severe storms cause damage in Shenandoah County, one family displaced
Landon was also known as Waldy.
Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Buckingham County

Latest News

The national average gas price has fallen 27 days straight after soaring to a historic high in...
US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%
Rescue workers clearing rubble of destroyed house after a Russian attack in a residential...
Ukraine: Russian attacks kill 10; US condemns deportations
This combination of photos shows actor Johnny Depp testifying at the Fairfax County Circuit...
Heard faces high legal hurdles seeking to reverse Depp win
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies found in pond amid search for missing father, 3 kids