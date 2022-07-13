‘Abortion is a part of women’s lives’: OBGYN reflects on a post-Roe America

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - After Roe V. Wade was overturned, researchers and doctors began to explain the impacts the decision would have.

Experts said self-induced abortion may become more common, and they said people will travel across state lines for the procedure. Doctors across the country are reporting increases in interest in sterilizations.

“Abortion’s a part of at least one in four women’s lives. It’s a pretty common topic that comes up in the practice, even though it’s not one of the services we directly provide,” said Dr. Ami Keatts, a physician at Augusta Health Care for Women.

Keatts said the overturning of Roe will impact health systems in a number of ways.

“We’ve had a slight increase in women asking for sterilization. There’s a sense of fear that if they unexpectedly became pregnant, they wouldn’t have choices that could work for their life,” Keatts said.

Doctors in some states could also face criminal charges for providing abortions.

“We also don’t want physicians criminalized for something that’s a core part of health care for many women over the course of their life,” Keatts said.

Virginia is a safe haven state where abortion is accessible, so there will likely be an increase in patients, especially in areas bordering other states.

“There are going to be states that have more patients because of that. When it comes to meeting the needs of those patients, it’s going to be difficult,” she said.

Especially now, Keatts urges everyone to become more comfortable with contraception.

“There are some limits when it comes to health care because not all the women in the U.S. have health insurance,” she said.

Most insurance options cover birth control at low to no cost. Talk to your healthcare provider about the best option for you. Planned Parenthood also offers information about how to get birth control pills.

Emergency contraception, like Plan B, is available at most pharmacies without a prescription. Planned Parenthood may be able to help you cover those costs.

Condoms are available at most grocery stores and pharmacies, but they’re also available for free through a number of groups.

The Shenandoah LGBTQ Center offers condom delivery, and they have them at the Center. Minority AIDS Support Services also offers delivery. Planned Parenthood in Charlottesville offers them as well.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.