Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responding to reports of flooding throughout Buchanan County

Heavy Rain
Heavy Rain(MGN)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is responding to multiple flooding reports throughout Buchanan County. Chief Deputy Eric Breeding said in press release that the concentration of the flooding is in the Dismal River road area that encompasses Dismal River, Patterson, Hale Creek, Pilgrims Knob, Whitewood and the Jewell Valley area. Breeding says roads in these areas are closed to everyone except rescue personnel.

Breeding adds that initial assessments of the area reviles substantial damage to the areas listed above. An incident command post is currently set up at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.

Breeding says that if you have a loved one who is missing as a part of this flooding event, you may go to the reunification center at Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School at 9017 Riverside Drive in Oakwood, VA. The school is also serving as an emergency shelter. Buchanan County Emergency Management is currently working on setting up a hotline to call for reporting missing persons in connection with this flooding event. This number will be published on the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page as soon as it becomes available.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is on scene along with swift water rescue crews. Multiple fire departments and EMS agencies from the county and throughout the region are assisting.

Sheriff John McClanahan asks that everyone please avoid these areas so that emergency crews can respond and assist those in need. Please only call 911 or the sheriff’s office if you have an emergency.

A press conference is set for 1:00pm at the command center located at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office located in Vansant, VA.

