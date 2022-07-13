Children’s Services of VA working to meet increased needs of foster children and families

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A private Virginia agency that assigns placements for foster children is in its 30th year of operation. Over that time, Children’s Services of Virginia says it’s seen an increase in the need for foster families and the needs of foster children.

The organization receives calls daily for children in need of placement, saying there is an increase in older children with behavioral issues along with sibling groups.

Children’s Services also says the needs of the children themselves are changing too, requiring more one-on-one help and training with staff and potential or current foster families.

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of children who are either being born substance-exposed or who are entering foster care testing positive for illegal substances so we’ve done a lot of training and taught our staff and our families ways to handle children, manage children’s behaviors who have come from environments like that,” Executive Director Faye Lohr Ritchie said.

In 2021, Children’s Services of Virginia had 16 children adopted through their program. You can learn more about becoming a foster parent or Children’s Services of Virginia here.

