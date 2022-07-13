Advertisement

Children’s Services of VA working to meet increased needs of foster children and families

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A private Virginia agency that assigns placements for foster children is in its 30th year of operation. Over that time, Children’s Services of Virginia says it’s seen an increase in the need for foster families and the needs of foster children.

The organization receives calls daily for children in need of placement, saying there is an increase in older children with behavioral issues along with sibling groups.

Children’s Services also says the needs of the children themselves are changing too, requiring more one-on-one help and training with staff and potential or current foster families.

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of children who are either being born substance-exposed or who are entering foster care testing positive for illegal substances so we’ve done a lot of training and taught our staff and our families ways to handle children, manage children’s behaviors who have come from environments like that,” Executive Director Faye Lohr Ritchie said.

In 2021, Children’s Services of Virginia had 16 children adopted through their program. You can learn more about becoming a foster parent or Children’s Services of Virginia here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Organ remains incarcerated and is scheduled to be sentenced on October 26, 2022.
Harrisonburg Fire Marshal’s Office closes arson case
From June's full moon on June 14th
Largest supermoon of 2022 this week
Outages reported in with severe storms Tuesday
One Shenandoah County family is displaced from their home after the storms caused a tree to...
Severe storms cause damage in Shenandoah County, one family displaced
Landon was also known as Waldy.
Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Buckingham County

Latest News

Nearly two weeks have passed since protections ended for tenants in Virginia. Now, landlords...
Blue Ridge Legal Services helps nearly 400 households obtain $1.5M in rental assistance
Morning Weather Forecast July 13
Morning Weather Forecast July 13
Birthdays and Anniversaries - July 8-10
Birthdays and Anniversaries - July 8-10
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 11, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 11, 2022