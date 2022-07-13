Date, cast revealed for final ‘Dancing With The Stars of the ‘Burg’ gala

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This fall’s ‘Dancing With The Stars of the ‘Burg’ gala will be the last.

On Wednesday, organizers announced the wildly popular local fundraiser for the Harrisonburg Rockingham Child Day Care Center (HRCDCC) will return to JMU’s Festival Ballroom on Sunday, November 13th for its final show.

This year, seven local celebrities will raise dollar votes through the fall and then perform a routine with experienced dancers from the local USA Dance Chapter at the gala which has sold out every year.

The event debuted in 2010 as a way for the Harrisonburg Rockingham Child Day Care Center to raise money to build a new facility in the Friendly City. Over the years, dozens of local stars and dancers worked to bring more than a million dollars collectively for the nonprofit.

“Including this year’s cast, 84 local stars have committed their time to learn a dance routine and raise money for the day care,” said Dr. Martha Ross, president of the day care’s board of directors. “Because of their exceptional efforts, HRCDCC has been able to secure a permanent home for the first time in downtown Harrisonburg.”

The 2022 Dancing With The Stars of the ‘Burg stars are:

· Kevin Chandler from Nielsen Builders

· Chelsea Church from WHSV-TV

· Robin Crespo from Valley Fitness and Goal Oriented Training

· Isaac Goode of Smilemakers

· Tammy May from Rockingham County Public Schools

· Arlene McCain from McCain Whole Health Care

· Mary Pavlovskaya from F&M Bank

Ahead of November’s gala, the 2022 stars and their partners will be introduced publicly during a Dance Extravaganza at Brix & Columns Vineyard on Sunday, July 31, at 6 p.m.

The extravaganza, which is the first official fundraiser for the Dancing With The Stars of the ‘Burg teams, will feature a dance, performances by regional amateur and professional dancers, food and drinks. Ticket sales for the Dance Extravaganza are available now for $20 by visiting whsv.com/dance. Admission at the door will be $25. All proceeds benefit HRCDCC.

While this year’s gala will be its last, Ross said HRCDCC’s fundraising will transition to longer-term efforts in the future.

Tickets for November’s gala are not yet on sale.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.