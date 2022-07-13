Harrisonburg to move forward with major University Boulevard project

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg City Council gave the go-ahead Tuesday night for an agreement with JMU to temporarily transfer some right-of-way properties along University Boulevard to the city.

JMU will transfer 11 parcels of land along University Boulevard to the city as part of a major project aimed at reducing traffic on Port Republic Road and Reservoir Street. The plan is to take out the curve on the stretch of University Boulevard between Driver Drive and Oak Hill Drive and build a new straight road.

“We do see ten to 12 thousand vehicles a day go through that area. Straightening out and making it easier for drivers to use. Making it more walkable and bike-able will hopefully provide a better third way for any resident or commuter going to campus or to the arena to use to access that area,” said Mike Parks, Harrisonburg’s director of communications.

The old road would be removed and covered up to allow nature to take over the area while the newly constructed road would also include a shared use path and sidewalk.

“It’s going to provide those extra walkability and bike-ability options that will hopefully remove more vehicles from the road in that area ultimately reducing congestion, helping with our environmental goals, and making this an area that more people are wanting to come and visit,” said Parks.

The construction of the new roadway would require some homes to be taken down. Parks said that the properties JMU will transfer to the city are valued at around $4 million and they will be returned to JMU when the project is complete.

The project will be a partnership between the city, JMU, and VDOT with both JMU and VDOT contributing $5 million each to the project, allowing the city to pay just $200,000.

The next step for the project will be a public hearing in the fall that has yet to be set. In 2023, the city will begin the acquisition of the remaining right of way properties it needs.

Parks estimates construction of the project would be complete by 2025.

