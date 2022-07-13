Advertisement

Outages reported in with severe storms Tuesday

(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WHSV) - After severe storms moved through Grant, Hardy, Shenandoah, Hampshire and Frederick Counties, there are numerous power outages due to Tuesday’s storm.

Here’s a look at current outages:

Shenandoah County: 727

Hardy County: 2,984

Grant County: 530

Rockingham County: 1,200

Page County: 59

To report an outage in your area, click here.

Here’s a look at radar as these severe storms moved through (no sound). The National Weather Service did issue severe thunderstorm warnings on these storms, at one point the warning was for winds as high as 70-90mph. That is an unusually powerful severe thunderstorm.

Remember to only send us images when it is safe to do so.

Please include the location, a street or cross street.

We send all of these reports to the National Weather Service.

Send us your photos of storm damage here.

