Outages reported in with severe storms Tuesday

(WHSV) - After severe storms moved through Grant, Hardy, Shenandoah, Hampshire and Frederick Counties, there are numerous power outages due to Tuesday’s storm.

Here’s a look at current outages:

Shenandoah County: 727

Hardy County: 2,984

Grant County: 530

Rockingham County: 1,200

Page County: 59

Here’s a look at radar as these severe storms moved through (no sound). The National Weather Service did issue severe thunderstorm warnings on these storms, at one point the warning was for winds as high as 70-90mph. That is an unusually powerful severe thunderstorm.

This was an incredibly powerful storm that moved through Hardy, northern Shenandoah and Frederick Co.

~4pm: Lots of trees down and power outages- this was a destructive severe storm with high winds

Velocity picking up on winds this high, that was a destructive severe storm pic.twitter.com/TPqrgVtJ9x — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) July 12, 2022

Severe storm in northern Page Co packing a punch with high winds. 50-60mph likely pic.twitter.com/OSOFLcDdeK — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) July 12, 2022

Mt. Hebron Rd. Strasburg

Hail just under quarter size but crops flattened

📸Autumn Meitzler@NWS_BaltWash pic.twitter.com/lOvTmaUVar — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) July 12, 2022

