Parents face murder charges in four-year-old’s death

By WVVA Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A mother and father were charged with first-degree murder in their four-year-old child’s death, State Police said.

Law enforcement responded to Barger Springs Road in the Forest Hill area Tuesday morning where the young girl was found dead.

Investigators determined the girl’s parents, Rusty and Rebekah Weikle, were both responsible.

Rusty and Rebekah Weikle
Rusty and Rebekah Weikle(WVVA News)

In addition to murder, the two were charged with child neglect resulting in death, child abuse resulting in death and conspiracy.

