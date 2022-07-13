Pendleton County Tornado History

Pendleton County, WV (WHSV) - While tornadoes don’t happen often in the Potomac Highlands, they do happen. The National Weather Service has official tornado records going back to 1950. There are two tornadoes in Pendleton County history that we know of.

June 2, 1970

This is a tornado that’s listed in the NWS database but one we have virtually no information on. This tornado is rated as an F1 which per the old F-scale would have been winds between 73-112 mph.

This tornado would have happened around the early afternoon and traveled 0.3 miles, and a width of 33 yards. As far as a location, per the NWS database this happened south of Franklin close to Route 220 and near Moyers Gap Road however WHSV did speak with a witness who puts this storm closer to Sugar Grove. So we’re not sure if this was damage from the storm or from the tornado itself. This is their storm report:

At the Rexrode chicken farm, they lost about 1,500 chickens out of 2,000. An antenna from the house ended up in the chicken house and part of the chicken house roof was gone. About 100 trees were damaged or uprooted.

At the farmhouse they had a flat roof, and that was lifted off and moved 1/4 mile into the wood. (This report is indicative of a tornado). A neighbor reportedly had his poultry house blown into the woods. Another neighbor had his garage reportedly lifted in the air and set back down.

That’s all the information we have on this tornado. There is no estimate on damage. The location of this tornado may not be exact and that’s due to the map coordinates, but this is what’s in the NWS database.

South of Franklin (whsv)

June 27, 1998

An F0 tornado touched down in Pendleton County, northwest of Ruddle.

The tornado officially touched near 10:30 that morning and traveled a little over a quarter of a mile with a width of 50 yards.

The tornado was small and brief, but still caused property damage to a turkey farm.

The National Weather Service reported the tornado blew a portion of the roof off one turkey house, sucked the insulation out and blew two doors off their hinges.

A portion of aluminum was found wrapped around a sycamore tree 35 feet from the house. Approximately 50 turkeys were discovered outside a nearby poultry house after its screen door was lifted off the ground.

There were no deaths of fatalities. Property damage was listed as $8,000.

1998 (whsv)

