Storm damage cleanup continues in Shenandoah County

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Storms on Tuesday night caused some significant damage in West Virginia and the northern part of Shenandoah County. In the Strasburg and Toms Brook areas, a number of trees were knocked down, causing damage and cleanup was underway on Wednesday.

A number of residents in the area woke up to fallen trees and other debris from Tuesday’s storms.

“It was blowing branches into the windows. The hail was like marble size or bigger, it came on so fast. I didn’t have time to come up here and put the camper down or anything,” said Millie Fisher, a Toms Brook resident.

The storm ripped the top off of Fisher’s camper and damaged her boat. She said at one point, it even blew some of the windows in her house open.

“I was standing at one of the kitchen windows and I was looking out and all of sudden the thing just blew up, like it raised up. It scared me and right after that happened is when I decided I was gonna go to my daughter’s,” said Fisher.

Fisher was also one of many residents in the area who briefly lost power.

“At the most, about 3100 people were out around 7 o’clock Tuesday night. That was the peak of the event for us system-wide. I don’t think that number lasted very long but that was the highest number we had,” said Preston Knight, Event & Communication Manager for the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative.

SVEC crews worked into the early hours of Wednesday morning to restore power across the area. The storm caused one of the larger outages SVEC has seen as of late.

“It wasn’t catastrophic by any means in terms of damaging our infrastructure for the long term but as far as the sheer workforce that was out there working outages, it was as big as it’s been in quite some time,” said Knight.

VDOT crews also worked across the area for four hours on Tuesday night to clear debris from the roadways.

“There was some tree damage and limbs in the road and debris in the road. We had about 25 to 30 crew members out last night to clear the roads and make them passable again,” said Sandy Myers, communications specialist for the VDOT Staunton District.

While SVEC and VDOT both finished their part of the cleanup by Wednesday, morning crews like Allen’s N Son’s Painting worked throughout the day on Wednesday to cut and remove fallen trees from properties around the area.

