Warm for the rest of the week but not humid

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon as humidity starts decreasing. Very warm for the afternoon and dropping humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Plenty of clouds for the evening and very warm with temperatures in the 80s. Clouds will decrease as we go through the evening and overnight. Turning completely clear after midnight. Mild with lower humidity overnight and lows in upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY: A sunny and pleasant morning, warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Plenty of sun and a nice summer day with no humidity. Very warm and highs in the low to mid 80s. An isolated storm in the afternoon and early evening, non severe. Some passing clouds for the evening and overnight. Mild and comfortable overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds and temperatures rising into the 70s. A nice afternoon, warm and not humid. A nice summer day, highs in the low to mid 80s. An isolated storm in the afternoon and early evening again but non severe. Plenty of clouds for the evening with temperatures dropping into the 70s. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds into the afternoon and slightly humid. Very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. An isolated storm during the day, but most if not all stay dry. Some passing clouds for the evening and overnight. Warm and muggy with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Warm to start with temperatures rising into the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered clouds for the afternoon with sunshine and very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Humid for the day. A few scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. Plenty of clouds for the evening and overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start with temperatures rising into the 70s. Keeping the clouds around but very warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s with an isolated shower or storm. Warm in the evening with temperatures falling into the 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds for the afternoon and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

