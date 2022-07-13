Advertisement

Weed-killing chemical found in majority of urine samples in US, study finds

A recent study found a popular weed-killing chemical is found in the majority of the nation's...
A recent study found a popular weed-killing chemical is found in the majority of the nation's urine samples.(Mike Mozart via MGN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows a popular weed-killing chemical is in more than 80% of the nation’s urine samples.

The controversial herbicide glyphosate has been linked to cancer and is the active ingredient in the widely used Roundup for weed control products.

The company is at the center of thousands of lawsuits claiming it causes cancer.

Farmers spray the pesticide, which has been found in a variety of food, including baby formula.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landon was also known as Waldy.
Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Buckingham County
From June's full moon on June 14th
Largest supermoon of 2022 this week
Organ remains incarcerated and is scheduled to be sentenced on October 26, 2022.
Harrisonburg Fire Marshal’s Office closes arson case
The new case is an adult male resident of the northwestern region of Virginia. The patient is...
Virginia reports additional presumed monkeypox case in Northwestern Virginia
According to court documents, Jilliyn Rae-Anne Monger, an employee of the Elkton Area Community...
Elkton Vice Mayor’s hearing scheduled

Latest News

FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
Jan. 6 probe: Trump fought top officials’ strong objections
FILE - Twitter said it has sued Elon Musk.
Twitter sues Musk to force him to complete $44B acquisition
Outages reported in with severe storms Tuesday
The Rolette County Sheriff's Office reports hundreds of animals have been removed from an owner...
Anonymous tip leads to 700 animals seized in cattle neglect investigation, authorities say