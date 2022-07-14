BBB says scams rise as more shoppers look for online deals

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As online shoppers search for the best deals as retail prices soar, the Better Business Bureau has some warning signs for potential scams like those you might see on social media.

“Those are where the fraudulent sites typically are, unfortunately. They can set up a website very cheaply they can copy photos from another legitimate site and they can make you think that you’re going to get something that unfortunately is not available anywhere else,” President of BBB Serving Western Virginia Julie Wheeler said.

Wheeler recommends using credit cards instead of debit cards for online purchases, even when from a legitimate site. This is so that if there is a chance of a mistaken or fraudulent purchase, the charges are easier to dispute and provide more protection. With debit cards, the money is already out of your account and may be tougher to get back.

Another common tool scammers use to gain information is scare tactics, like warning you your payment did not go through or about orders you didn’t even place.

“Go directly to the site where you made the purchase and look up your order. Do not click on a link do not verify any information from an unsolicited email if there’s a problem you can go to your account on that site or even just pull up the order on the site where you made the purchase and check that out,” Wheeler explained.

Once you receive your items, Wheeler says to stay mindful of return policies. Retailers set these stipulations on their own, so she says to be mindful when shopping that if a return is needed whether you’ll be refunded, offered a credit, or if there are restocking fees.

