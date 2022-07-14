Bridgewater College recognized by College of Distinction

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College has been recognized by Colleges of Distinction, a resource for prospective college students that highlights institutions with dynamic and student-centered education.

Colleges of Distinction’s selection process includes in-depth research into the schools in four main areas: engaged students, great teaching, vibrant community and successful outcomes.

In addition to being honored as a College of Distinction, Bridgewater College received special recognition for its business and education programs.

Students in BC’s business administration program may choose from several emphases to add depth and expertise in their area of choice including: accounting, finance, marketing and organizational management. It also offers two graduate programs, the Master of Arts in Digital Media Strategy (MDMS) or Master of Science in Human Resource Management (MSHRM), both of which can be completed in just one additional year.

The College’s teacher education program fully educates teachers in the arts and sciences, to have depth of knowledge in a major discipline, model effective communication skills, understand and use technology and research to enhance learning. All teacher candidates spend more than 150 hours in P-12 classrooms prior to their semester of student teaching. Student-teaching placements are a semester-long final field experience involving instructional planning, observation and teaching.

Bridgewater College’s teacher education program is fully accredited by the Council for Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). Additionally, CAEP awarded BC’s teacher education program the Frank Murray Leadership Award in fall 2021 for its commitment to leadership and continuous improvement.

“Connections between different concepts, experiences and programs happen naturally in a school like Bridgewater. By design, all the professional programs are interdisciplinary. Connecting innovative ideas with required knowledge makes a competent student. Take the learning in the classroom and team it with learning in the field, and now you have the proficiency that has become a hallmark of our programs,” said Dr. Barbara Long, dean of the School of Professional Studies. “Both business administration and teacher education represent programs preparing graduates to be impact people in the next phase of their lives.”

