Chesapeake man sentenced for failure to stop in hit-and-run

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Chesapeake man who was charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter for a crash that killed a woman from Waynesboro last year was back in court Thursday.

Sean Webster was involved in a couple of hit-and-run crashes in April 2021, one of them killing 49-year-old Anne Seaton. Webster was sentenced to 10 years for involuntary manslaughter in Waynesboro in January.

On Thursday, he was sentenced in Augusta County to five years for failure to stop. Webster is serving a total of 10 years in prison with 10 years of probation.

