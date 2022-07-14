Advertisement

City of Staunton declares local emergency

Numerous trees were down from Wednesday's storm in Staunton
Numerous trees were down from Wednesday's storm in Staunton(Nina Herron)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton’s Interim City Manager, Leslie Beauregard, has issued a declaration of local emergency due to the damage caused by the July 6 storm. 

According to a press release, the declaration’s primary purpose is so the city can be eligible for reimbursement for expenses incurred in its response. It’s also to provide greater flexibility in the city’s business practices during the response.

You can read read the declaration here.

For up-to-date information visit the City’s website or follow the City of Staunton on Facebook.

Reminders:

  • Both Gypsy Hill Park and Montgomery Hall Park are currently open, though cleanup work continues. The golf course is closed until further notice. Call Parks & Recreation at 540.332.3945 for questions regarding park activities.
  • Citizens are reminded that storm cleanup for residents will begin Monday, July 18 and all items must be at the curb by 7 a.m. that Monday morning. Crews will only pass through each neighborhood once and staff asks for citizens’ continued patience, as cleanup will take time.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From June's full moon on June 14th
Largest supermoon of 2022 this week
Rusty and Rebekah Weikle
Parents face murder charges in four-year-old’s death
One Shenandoah County family is displaced from their home after the storms caused a tree to...
Severe storms cause damage in Shenandoah County, one family displaced
Organ remains incarcerated and is scheduled to be sentenced on October 26, 2022.
Harrisonburg Fire Marshal’s Office closes arson case
The plan is to take out the curve on the stretch of University Boulevard between Driver Drive...
Harrisonburg to move forward with major University Boulevard project

Latest News

Morning Weather Forecast July 14
Morning Weather Forecast July 14
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 14, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 14, 2022
RCBL & VBL highlights (July 13, 2022)
RCBL & VBL highlights (July 13, 2022)
Overnight Forecast 7-13-22
Overnight Forecast 7-13-22