Council meeting in Elkton adjourns with no decision on interim city manager, empty council seat

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday night, the Elkton Town Council met again for a special meeting to discuss the filling of two vacancies in the town’s leadership: interim city manager and an open council seat.

This meeting comes after the abrupt firing of former Town Manager Greg Lunsford.

The Town Council voted 4-2 on June 20 to fire Lunsford reportedly because of a controversy surrounding the movement of pool tables at the community center after eight various harassment complaints were filed against the pool players who regularly visited the center.

In the aftermath of the firing, council member Heidi Zander resigned from her seat.

Council Chamber seats and standing area were filled with town residents hoping to see action from the Town Council, much like the July 1 special meeting.

Before entering closed session for almost 90 minutes, Town Council asked Town Attorney Nathan Miller if a sitting council member could fill the town manager vacancy, which he explained could happen, but only if a council member resigns from their position first.

Once the meeting was back in open session, Town Council decided to table filling Zander’s seat and did not choose an interim city manager.

The discussion will continue again at the Elkton Town Council regular meeting scheduled for Monday, July 18 at 7 p.m.

