Crews put out cabin fire in Stanley, home a total loss

The Stanley Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire Wednesday night.(Stanley Volunteer Fire Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - Fire Chief Terry A. Pettit said the Stanley Fire Department responded to a structure fire involving a cabin Wednesday night at 10:18 p.m. 

The cabin was located at 220 Park Circle Road eight miles south of Stanley in the Skyline Lakes Subdivision. The subdivision is adjacent to the Shenandoah National Park and contains numerous cabins and homes located on steep hillsides.

Chief Pettit advised the cabin was fully ablaze when firefighters arrived and the department had to use their four-wheel-drive engines to reach the site.

The cabin is a total loss and the estimated damage is around $150,000. Water was shuttled from the Big Meadows facility on the park which was only a few miles away.

The cabin was for personal use. It was vacant at the time of the fire and is insured. No injuries were reported.

The cause is unknown at this time and the Page County Sheriff’s Dept. is assisting with the investigation.

Six units from the Stanley Fire Department and 26 members responded to the call and were on the scene for three hours. Page County EMS also responded and the Luray Fire Department stood by the Stanley station with an engine.

