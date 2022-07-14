Funding changes cut family planning services for Central Shenandoah Health District

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District announced a change in the services they provide.

After Wednesday, July 20, they will no longer be able to provide family planning. The health district said the distribution of condoms and STI testing and treatment will not be impacted.

Programs like contraception and pregnancy counseling, breast exams, cervical cancer screenings and pregnancy diagnosis will not be available through early 2023.

These changes are due to a lack of Title X funding. Laura Lee Wight, Population Health Manager for the Central Shenandoah Health District, said Title X is a federal grant program that provides funds for family planning.

“There are a lot of providers across the country that are interested in participating in Title X and wanted to be a Title X grantee, which is fantastic. Congress didn’t increase the budget for Title X. What you have happen is there are more providers who are asking for funding, and the funding hasn’t increased. That means there has to be cuts somewhere,” said Wight.

Wight said CSHD received a near-total reduction of their funds. In order to decide where and how much funding would be cut, the Virginia Department of Health weighed a few factors.

“The state had to look at what other Title X providers are in the area, as well as what our patient volumes looked like. Our patient volume is lower than it has been in the past couple of years, so that was part of the decision that the state made in the reduction of our funds,” Wight said.

Other health districts will be impacted. There are two other providers in the area: Rockbridge Area Health Center and the Healthy Communities Health Center. Patients can go there to receive similar care.

“Title X is across the board: same eligibility status, relatively same cost. If someone is uninsured or underinsured, they can use Title X programs in other facilities and receive family planning services for low to no cost, depending on their eligibility,” Wight.

STI testing and treatment, along with condom distribution, are still available because they come from a different stream of funding.

Wight said the reduction in funds does not tie back to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“This decision was made back in April. We received the information and have been communicating with our government and locality partners, community partners and our patients accordingly since then,” she said.

Wight said CSHD is able to help navigate the healthcare system for anyone who needs it.

“We’re disappointed we’re no longer going to provide this service to our community, but we are heartened to know there are other providers in our district that can provide Title X services, as well as private providers,” she said.

CSHD still provides many services, like immunizations and environmental health. You can email CSHD with questions at cshdinfo@vdh.virginia.gov.

