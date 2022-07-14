Grant County Tornado History

Grant County, WV (WHSV) - While tornadoes don’t happen often in the Potomac Highlands, they do happen. The National Weather Service has official tornado records going back to 1950. There are two tornadoes in Pendleton County history that we know of.

June 18, 1997

During the afternoon of June 18th, there was a severe thunderstorm that formed in Grant county and moved east into Hardy county.

In Grant county, just east of Petersburg a brief tornado touched down in a wooded area, just before the Hardy County line. There were numerous trees snapped and broken along a 500 yard long path according to the National Weather Service. There was a resident nearby who had a personal weather station that recorded a sharp pressure drop on the barometer as the storm passed. The location on the map might not be exact but we don’t have any additional details on this location.

Damage estimated for this tornado were about $15,000 mainly to crops.

The storm moved east into Hardy County in Wardensville, two large trees were also knocked down and a 2,500lb hay wagon was moved by severe thunderstorm winds.

August 9, 1998

Storms on the evening of August 9, 1998 produced an extreme amount of rainfall. In some areas more than 2″ of rain fell in about 2 hours in Grant County. Overall rainfall reports were between 0.95″ and 4.50″ of rain. This led to some street flooding and flooding in some basements.

A storm moved over the Petersburg area turned severe. Several 6″ diameter trees were blown down as well as some power poles.

Just south of Petersburg a storm spotter report reported 2.5″ diameter hail which is about tennis ball size and it was “enough to scoop up.” Hail also heavily damaged corn stalks.

A funnel cloud was reported in Pansy, near the Bethel Church area around 2:00 p.m. in the afternoon.

