Harrisonburg first responders hold annual free pizza/smoke alarm event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Crews from Harrisonburg Fire Department, Harrisonburg Police Department, and Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center, along with volunteers, participated in the 19th annual Free Pizza and Smoke Alarm event.

Partnered with Cici’s Pizza in Harrisonburg, crews hand delivered pizza to any Friendly City resident who called during the event, also taking the time to check the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms throughout the house to ensure they were working properly.

First responders were excited to engage with the community in a non-emergency situation.

“A lot of times when people call 911, they are scared and there are a lot of emotions there, while this is a feel-good event where we’re able to go out, deliver free pizza, and check alarms,” Erin Stehle, a Public Education Officer with Harrisonburg Fire Department, said.

Even if you did not get a chance to participate in the Free Pizza and Smoke Alarm event, HFD reminds you to check your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and make sure your family has a plan in the case of an emergency.

“We all like to think we would know what to do in an emergency, but even me as a first responder, I can’t always guess what it’s going to be like on calls,” Stehle said. “Therefore, we’re really encouraging the public to take the time to ask their family, ‘What would we do? Where would we meet?’”

Cici’s Pizza prepared 500 pizzas for the event.

“There’s a lot of hard work involved, but the team works together and we have a great time doing it,” Renea Moneypenny, District Manager for Cici’s Pizza, said.

The annual program supports HFD’s mission to encourage fire prevention and risk reduction. Anyone with questions about ways they can protect their homes and families from a fire can contact HFD at 540-432-7703 to speak with a community risk reduction specialist.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.