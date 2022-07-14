Ikenberry signs extension, eager to lead JMU baseball into Sun Belt

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Marlin Ikenberry is preparing the James Madison baseball team to compete in the Sun Belt Conference.

Ikenberry recently signed a contract extension that keeps him with the Dukes through the 2024 season. He has been the JMU head coach for seven seasons, taking over the program in 2016. JMU posted a 27-26 overall record in 2022 and the Dukes won 12 conference games in their final season in the Colonial Athletic Association, the most CAA victories for the program since 2016. Ikenberry boasts a 153-159 overall mark as JMU head coach.

“Obviously I love these guys, this team,” said Ikenberry. “Our guys compete. They play hard. This year was a challenging year for a lot of different reasons and I am really excited for the future of this program.”

JMU is now a member of the Sun Belt, one of the top leagues in college baseball. Five teams (Georgia Southern, Louisiana, Coastal Carolina, Texas State, Southern Miss) that will compete in the Sun Belt next season earned spots in NCAA Regional play in 2022.

“I think our guys are really excited because we know the challenge and we are up for the challenge,” said Ikenberry. ”Each weekend is going to be a very competitive weekend. Our guys are looking forward to it and I think our coaching staff is looking forward to it as well.”

