JMU announces new vice president for Administration and Finance

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Towana Moore has been appointed vice president for Administration and Finance at James Madison University. The division includes budget management, business services, campus police, finance, human resources, training and performance and information technology.

Moore has served as interim vice president for the past six months and has worked at JMU since 1999 in a variety of capacities, including most recently serving as associate vice president for Business Services.

During her tenure, she has overseen a variety of administrative areas within the Administration and Finance division, including Budget Management, Dining Services, Facilities Management and Capital Construction, Human Resources, and Information Technology, among others.

Moore has also served on many university committees, addressing issues such as university policies, diversity, strategic planning, the master plan, enrollment, sustainability, and accreditation. She earned B.S. and M.B.A. degrees in business from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

“Towana has done an exceptional job of helping the university to plan and manage its budget and finances during a turbulent time, while enhancing support for our educational mission. I am proud and honored to have Towana as a valued colleague, and congratulate her on her appointment. She is widely respected by colleagues across the institution, and her willingness to continue in this important capacity will allow the university to move forward efficiently and effectively,” said JMU President Jonathan Alger.

“I’m honored to carry on the work of administration and finance at JMU. The people in this division are extraordinary and I look forward to working with them in this new role, as the university continues to evolve and change,” said Moore.

The university will begin a search to fill Moore’s previous position, which has been vacant during this interim period.

