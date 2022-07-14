Advertisement

Missing person last seen in Cumberland

Brittany was last seen on May 25, 2022, in the 12000 block of Amherst Ave, Cumberland, MD.
Jul. 14, 2022
ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WHSV) - The Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigative Unit (C3I), and the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 29-year-old Brittany Kay Donahue.

Brittany is a white female, 5′-8′', and approximately 130 lbs.

Brittany was last seen on May 25, 2022, in the 12000 block of Amherst Ave, Cumberland, MD.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office, or Det. Gulck of C3I at 301-777-1585 or 301-777-0326.

