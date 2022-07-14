Advertisement

No omicron subvaiant surge in the Valley yet, health district says

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - COVID-19 cases are reportedly going up around the nation due to the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

Meanwhile, in the Valley, the Central Shenandoah Health District has seen cases slowly going up since May, but Laura Lee Wight, with the CSHD, said they are in no way seeing a surge.

Augusta County and Staunton City are at a medium community level, which is determined by new COVID hospitalizations, hospital beds available, and the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.

“Right now, these subvariants aren’t really associated with an increase in moderate to severe COVID-19 illness at the moment. We will be keeping our eye on that, of course,” Wight said.

With people traveling for summer vacations, Wight suggests checking on the COVID community levels near your travel destination too.

If you have any COVID-19 questions, you can call the CSHD COVID hotline. Public health staff will be available to assist with COVID-19 questions and concerns Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Call 1-855-949-8378 to be connected.

