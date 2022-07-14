Advertisement

Officials locate more people unaccounted for following Buchanan County flooding

Rescue crews responded to Buchanan County to help find people still unaccounted for.
Rescue crews responded to Buchanan County to help find people still unaccounted for.(Billy Bowling)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials in Buchanan County have made contact with 27 of the 44 people reported missing following flash flooding Wednesday.

Search and rescue crews from around the region responded to help local officials with the effort.

Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan said Thursday morning in press release that crews worked through the night to find and reunite people with their loved ones.

There are still no reports of fatalities or injuries related to the ongoing flooding.

Sheriff McClanahan said his deputies, state troopers and various rescue groups were already working Thursday morning to reach the remaining 17 people unaccounted for. They’re particularly focused on an area along Big Branch Road. Crews were not able to reach that area Wednesday as roads were reported to be impassable.

The agency said floodwaters are receding and the county is working with the Virginia Department of Transportation to remove debris and mud from the road.

According to Appalachian Power as of 10 a.m. Thursday, about 1,300 customers were without power. Crews are scheduled to work throughout the weekend to restore service to the homes that are able to accept service. There are many homes that are too damaged to receive power, according to an AEP spokesperson.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From June's full moon on June 14th
Largest supermoon of 2022 this week
Rusty and Rebekah Weikle
Parents face murder charges in four-year-old’s death
One Shenandoah County family is displaced from their home after the storms caused a tree to...
Severe storms cause damage in Shenandoah County, one family displaced
Organ remains incarcerated and is scheduled to be sentenced on October 26, 2022.
Harrisonburg Fire Marshal’s Office closes arson case
The plan is to take out the curve on the stretch of University Boulevard between Driver Drive...
Harrisonburg to move forward with major University Boulevard project

Latest News

During her tenure, she has overseen a variety of administrative areas within the Administration...
JMU announces new vice president for Administration and Finance
Numerous trees were down from Wednesday's storm in Staunton
City of Staunton declares local emergency
Morning Weather Forecast July 14
Morning Weather Forecast July 14
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 14, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 14, 2022