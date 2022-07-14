Officials locate more people unaccounted for following Buchanan County flooding

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials in Buchanan County have made contact with 27 of the 44 people reported missing following flash flooding Wednesday.

Search and rescue crews from around the region responded to help local officials with the effort.

Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan said Thursday morning in press release that crews worked through the night to find and reunite people with their loved ones.

There are still no reports of fatalities or injuries related to the ongoing flooding.

Sheriff McClanahan said his deputies, state troopers and various rescue groups were already working Thursday morning to reach the remaining 17 people unaccounted for. They’re particularly focused on an area along Big Branch Road. Crews were not able to reach that area Wednesday as roads were reported to be impassable.

The agency said floodwaters are receding and the county is working with the Virginia Department of Transportation to remove debris and mud from the road.

According to Appalachian Power as of 10 a.m. Thursday, about 1,300 customers were without power. Crews are scheduled to work throughout the weekend to restore service to the homes that are able to accept service. There are many homes that are too damaged to receive power, according to an AEP spokesperson.

