Rockingham County Board of Supervisors two proposed road projects

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday night the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors gave its support for two proposed road projects. VDOT will submit Smart Scale grant applications to the Commonwealth Transportation Board in hopes of receiving funding for the projects.

One of the two projects is focused on making improvements to one of the county’s most dangerous intersections, the intersection of Route 340 and Island Ford Road. The hope is to install a traffic signal and a northbound left turn lane.

“That would be the northbound lane of 340 having a left turn lane onto Island Ford and there would be a traffic signal. That traffic signal would not allow for turning onto Island Ford Road if there was a train coming across that intersection,” said Sallie Wolfe-Garrison, chair of the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors.

The project would cost around $675,000 but supervisors say it is much needed. The intersection has been a safety concern for years. Last November, a school bus was struck by a train there.

“There was universal consensus from both members of the Board of Supervisors as well as members of the community as well as the Virginia Department of Transportation that this particular intersection warrants evaluation and improvement,” said Wolfe-Garrison.

The other proposed project that supervisors supported would be along Route 33 near Rockingham Park Way. The idea is to create a new intersection to limit collisions when people leave the park.

“The idea of traffic trying to go east on 33 and making a hard left out of the Rockingham Park across westbound traffic to go east, apparently that is a location that has been identified by VDOT as likely for impact,” said Wolfe-Garrison.

The project would cost over $3 million, and once complete, would allow drivers to go further down Route 33 and make a U-turn rather than immediately turning left on 33 when leaving the park.

“The solution from VDOT’s engineering perspective was to make a hard right out of Rockingham Park so that someone travels to the west slightly and then goes to a newly constructed intersection in order to redirect traveling east so that people aren’t trying to get across two westbound lanes of traffic to get into an eastbound lane,” said Wolfe-Garrison.

Smart Scale applications must be submitted to the Commonwealth Transportation Board by August 1. Wolfe-Garrison said it will likely be about a year before the county is notified if it will receive the state funding necessary for the projects.

