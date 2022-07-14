Advertisement

Sexual assault defendant sentenced to 37 years

HPD: Sexual assault defendant guilty of 19 felonies
HPD: Sexual assault defendant guilty of 19 felonies(Harrisonburg Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man accused of years of sexual abuse has been sentenced to a 37-year active sentence, according to Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alycia Eldridge.

Alvaro was sentenced Thursday in Rockingham County Circuit Court. He was previously found guilty of 19 total charges in relation to abusing multiple children he had adopted in Uruguay.

The 37-year active sentence handed down Thursday includes:

  • 3 counts of sodomy resulting in 12 years with 5 years suspended for each count.
  • 16 counts of aggravated sexual battery which resulted in 3 years with 2 suspended for each count.

