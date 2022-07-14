Shenandoah River Adventures riding tourism wave in the Valley

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah River sees visitors from all over the state, country, and even the world. One Valley business provides different ways for those visitors to explore the river and the towns around it.

“When it comes to the river, some people are more acclimated to it than others so it’s not for everybody but for those that have been on the river and enjoy boating and tubing and stuff like that, it’s just a great little break in your day,” Owner of Shenandoah River Adventures Rodney Turner said.

Shenandoah River Adventures moved to the Town of Shenandoah in 2007, and for 15 years has welcomed visitors, including those who are hiking the Appalachian Trail who use the business to schedule the AquaBlaze portion of their routes.

“We’re basically international, we’ve got a lot of foreign visitors. Most of our business comes from the north, New York, Ohio, D.C. area,” Turner said.

During the pandemic, SRA saw a spike with being one of the only recreational businesses still open. Now, Turner says the business is seeing an estimated 30% drop in bookings.

“There’s a lot of factors into it, a lot of people have bought their own equipment during the pandemic. The traffic on the river’s about the same it’s just we’re not getting as many rentals,” Turner said.

Turner and his staff at SRA have been working with the Town of Shenandoah and Page County Economic Development to help showcase the business and have made a few in-house changes as well.

“We’re working every little avenue we can we’ve made a couple of slight modest price increases trying to work on our retail, every dollar counts nowadays,” Turner said.

Turner says those interested in visiting SRA can call ahead at 1-888-309-7222 or visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.