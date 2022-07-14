State of JMU: Men’s Soccer

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our annual State of JMU series takes a look at the James Madison men’s soccer program.

JMU men’s soccer has been a model of consistent success throughout the program’s history and in recent years. The Dukes won three straight CAA titles from 2018 to 2020 and would’ve likely competed for another championship in 2021 until the Dukes were ruled ineligible for the CAA Tournament due to the impending move for James Madison to the Sun Belt Conference. JMU finished last fall with an 11-5-1 overall record.

The Sun Belt has reinstated men’s soccer ahead of the 2022 season and the league is expected to be one of the best in the country. JMU, Marshall, Old Dominion, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, and affiliate members Kentucky, South Carolina, and West Virginia make up the Sun Belt Conference men’s soccer league.

“The ACC, the PAC-12 , and (the Sun Belt) are all really strong leagues,” said JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne.

UCF is scheduled to join the league in time for the 2023 season.

“We’re well coached,” said Bourne. “When you look at our program, we each year finished in the top tier of schools in the country. I don’t think there’s any reason to think this team won’t be competitive going forward...I think they’re going to do an excellent job. Gonna be really exciting to watch. Some great teams coming in here to play.”

James Madison is scheduled to open the 2022 season Thursday, August 25 at home against Binghamton. The Dukes’ first Sun Belt matchup is set for September 17 at home against Georgia State.

