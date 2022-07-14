State of JMU: Volleyball

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our annual State of JMU series takes a look at the James Madison volleyball program.

JMU volleyball has posted a winning record in each season dating back to 2014 with five 20-win campaigns during that time frame. The Dukes most recent NCAA Tournament appearance came in 2017.

“The team obviously has played extremely well,” said JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne. “Right at the top.”

Led by 13th-year head coach Lauren Steinbrecher, JMU is expected to be one of the top contenders in the new-look Sun Belt Conference as the Dukes prepare for their first season in the SBC this fall.

“I think in looking at Sun Belt competition, they are going to be again one of the teams to be dealt with at the highest level,” said Bourne. “I think we can really be competitive. (Steinbrecher) is a wonderful coach. You just watch the dynamic of that team. The synergy they have, how hard they work out of season. Really good team and we have great support here.”

James Madison is scheduled to open the 2022 season with a home match against Albany on Friday, August 26.

