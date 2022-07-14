Advertisement

State of JMU: Volleyball

Our annual State of JMU series takes a look at the James Madison volleyball program.
Our annual State of JMU series takes a look at the James Madison volleyball program.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our annual State of JMU series takes a look at the James Madison volleyball program.

JMU volleyball has posted a winning record in each season dating back to 2014 with five 20-win campaigns during that time frame. The Dukes most recent NCAA Tournament appearance came in 2017.

“The team obviously has played extremely well,” said JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne. “Right at the top.”

Led by 13th-year head coach Lauren Steinbrecher, JMU is expected to be one of the top contenders in the new-look Sun Belt Conference as the Dukes prepare for their first season in the SBC this fall.

“I think in looking at Sun Belt competition, they are going to be again one of the teams to be dealt with at the highest level,” said Bourne. “I think we can really be competitive. (Steinbrecher) is a wonderful coach. You just watch the dynamic of that team. The synergy they have, how hard they work out of season. Really good team and we have great support here.”

James Madison is scheduled to open the 2022 season with a home match against Albany on Friday, August 26.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Date, cast revealed for final ‘Dancing With The Stars of the ‘Burg’ gala
From June's full moon on June 14th
Largest supermoon of 2022 this week
The plan is to take out the curve on the stretch of University Boulevard between Driver Drive...
Harrisonburg to move forward with major University Boulevard project
Rusty and Rebekah Weikle
Parents face murder charges in four-year-old’s death
One Shenandoah County family is displaced from their home after the storms caused a tree to...
Severe storms cause damage in Shenandoah County, one family displaced

Latest News

Highlights and scores from Valley Baseball League & RCBL games played Wednesday, July 13.
Local Baseball Scoreboard: Wednesday, July 13
RCBL & VBL highlights (July 13, 2022)
RCBL & VBL highlights (July 13, 2022)
Our annual State of JMU series takes a look at the James Madison men’s soccer program.
State of JMU: Men’s Soccer
Marlin Ikenberry is preparing the James Madison baseball team to compete in the Sun Belt...
Ikenberry signs extension, eager to lead JMU baseball into Sun Belt