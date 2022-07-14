Advertisement

Staunton reports over $750,000 worth of damage from last week’s storm

Staunton's storm on July 6 caused over $750,000 to residential and city property.
Staunton's storm on July 6 caused over $750,000 to residential and city property.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton City staff said last week’s strong winds and rain brought over $750,000 worth of damage to residential and city properties.

Interim City Manager Leslie Beauregard said that number may go up as cleanup continues. The city declared a state of emergency Thursday in response to the storm.

Beauregard said the declaration will help the city qualify for reimbursement for storm cleanup expenses.

“There is significant cleanup that is occurring on mostly city property, which is what we’d be reimbursed for, any damages and any mitigation from the storm on city property,” said Beauregard.

Also, the declaration will provide flexibility to businesses during the response.

“It also would provide greater flexibility in getting those services we need. We have to contract out with vendors for much of this work,” said Beauregard.

For the next few months, the city will be working with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to get the information they need to provide reimbursement.

Residents can put storm-related debris and limbs on the curb by 7 a.m. Monday, July 18, and Staunton’s public works department will dispose of it.

