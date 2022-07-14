Advertisement

Van Gogh self-portrait found hidden behind another painting

Members of the public watch a 360º visual animated panoramic montage of notable work by the...
Members of the public watch a 360º visual animated panoramic montage of notable work by the iconic impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh at the "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' as it opens to the public in London, Thursday, July 29, 2021.(Alastair Grant | AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A previously unknown self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh has been discovered behind another of the artist’s paintings, the National Galleries of Scotland said Thursday.

The self-portrait was found on the back of Van Gogh’s “Head of a Peasant Woman” when experts at the Edinburgh gallery took an X-Ray of the canvas ahead of an upcoming exhibition.

The work is believed to have been hidden for over a century, covered by layers of glue and cardboard when it was framed in the early 20th century.

Van Gogh was known for turning canvases around and painting on the other side to save money.

The portrait shows a bearded sitter in a brimmed hat. Experts said the subject was instantly recognizable as the artist himself, and is thought to be from his early work. The left ear is clearly visible, and Van Gogh famously cut his off in 1888.

Frances Fowle, a senior curator at the National Galleries of Scotland, said the discovery was “thrilling.”

“Moments like this are incredibly rare,” she said. “We have discovered an unknown work by Vincent Van Gogh, one of the most important and popular artists in the world.”

The gallery said experts are evaluating how to remove the glue and cardboard without harming “Head of a Peasant Woman.”

Visitors to an upcoming Impressionist exhibit at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh can see an X-Ray image of the self-portrait through a lightbox.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From June's full moon on June 14th
Largest supermoon of 2022 this week
Rusty and Rebekah Weikle
Parents face murder charges in four-year-old’s death
One Shenandoah County family is displaced from their home after the storms caused a tree to...
Severe storms cause damage in Shenandoah County, one family displaced
Organ remains incarcerated and is scheduled to be sentenced on October 26, 2022.
Harrisonburg Fire Marshal’s Office closes arson case
The plan is to take out the curve on the stretch of University Boulevard between Driver Drive...
Harrisonburg to move forward with major University Boulevard project

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh may be indicted on murder charges.
Attorney may face charges in slayings of wife, son
Reports from officials in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv say that the city was shelled "by more...
Officials: Russian missiles kill at least 20 in Ukraine
President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid of...
Biden says US won’t wait ‘forever’ for Iran on nuclear deal
A person pays his respects outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Buffalo supermarket to reopen 2 months after mass shooting