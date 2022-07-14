VDEM reports no deaths from Buchanan County major flooding

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - First responders say all the original 44 missing people have been accounted for and there are no deaths from flash flooding that ravaged Buchanan County July 12.

“We expect the worst and hope for the best and that’s what happened again here,” Virginia Department of Emergency Management’s Billy Chrimes said.

Crews from all over Virginia responded to calls for help in Buchanan County.

Incredible damage and flooding in Buchanan County resulting from storms overnight. An extraordinary 72% of the county's average annual #lightning was detected by NLDN in just 7 hours. #VAwx@gflickinger @WxManJeff @wattsupbrent https://t.co/7xhxwQdm1Y pic.twitter.com/L8qkXhfLih — Chris Vagasky (@COweatherman) July 14, 2022

“This was a monumental search effort,” Chrimes said. “A lot of area that we had to cover. We covered approximately 30 road miles worth of area and 400 structures.”

The initial 44 people reported missing have been found, but that doesn’t mean the work is over for first responders.

“We continue to take in requests for wellness checks, medical needs, food, shelter,” Chrimes said.

Chief Deputy of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office Eric Breeding says there’s one major need right now.

Some of the worst flash flooding I’ve seen occurred overnight in the community of Pilgrims Knob. Whitewood is still impassable. Homes washed hundreds of yards off foundations into the road. 11’6 FOOT marks on homes. @NWSCharlestonWV @spann @ReedTimmerAccu @WCYB_DavidBoyd pic.twitter.com/XEyy2EhEx4 — Billy Bowling (@babowling12) July 13, 2022

“We’ve been contacted by many businesses and non-profit organizations on how they can help with our community,” he said. “Our immediate need at this time is cleaning supplies such as mops, buckets, shovels, general cleaning supplies, bleach, stuff like that.”

Donations can be made to Twin Valley Elementary School in Buchanan County.

Now, the focus turns to damage assessment.

“It’s everything from minor damage to houses that were washed away.”

Power outages and lack of cell phone service remain a big issue for people in Buchanan County.

Just how fast did the water rise in Buchanan county? Check out one of the nearby rain sensors during the historic flooding. pic.twitter.com/ncuroqy8h3 — Brent Watts WDBJ (@wattsupbrent) July 14, 2022

.@VDEM teams are in #BuchananCounty assisting local crews after heavy rains Tuesday caused flooding and power outages. We will continue to provide support as needed. pic.twitter.com/XUfVlYSD0l — Virginia Department of Emergency Management (@VDEM) July 13, 2022

